Mark Lawrenson predicts the winner of Tottenham v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in Sunday’s crunch north London derby clash in the Premier League.

Spurs have been in good form in recent weeks and they started the weekend leading the way at the top of the Premier League table, with Jose Mourinho’s men having won four of their last five games.

The Lilywhites were held to a goalless draw by Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in their most recent top-flight outing last weekend and they will be aiming to return to winning ways against their bitter London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

The Gunners have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks, and Arsenal have only managed to win one of their last five outings in the top flight.

Mikel Arteta’s men sealed a 4-1 win over Rapid Vienna in their Europa League clash at The Emirates on Thursday night.

However, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson believes that Spurs will have too much for Arsenal when the Gunners take on their derby rivals away from home this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Tottenham are a better side than Arsenal, a more reliable side and they are superior defensively which is in large part down to the manager and his philosophy.

“Jose Mourinho’s forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have also been the best two in the league bar anybody, and will give the Gunners defence a tough time assuming Kane is fit.

“Arsenal don’t seem to have leaders at the moment – so when the going gets tough they don’t going.

“Their new signing Thomas Partey looked a player in midfield, but just as he got started he got injured. They really miss him.

“And in attack, since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed his contract… has he been away? It’s just that one goal since the start of November.

“It’s a derby with that added incentive, but without much of a crowd it’ll be a strange one.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in 2004.

