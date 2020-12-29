Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Fulham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to get back to winning ways in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Fulham on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks to leave them eight points behind leaders Liverpool FC in the top-flight title race.

Tottenham have failed to win any of their last four games in the top flight, suffering two defeats and playing out two draws during that time.

Jose Mourinho’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home on Sunday night when Romain Saiss headed home a late equaliser following Tanguy Ndombele’s opening goal.

The north London side will be eager to get back to winning ways in the top flight when they host struggling Fulham at their home ground on Wednesday night.

Fulham are currently in the bottom three after having won just two games all season in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is expecting to see Tottenham bounce back to winning ways in the top flight on Wednesday night with a comfortable home win over the Cottagers.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Tottenham are not on a great run but I see it as a blip rather than the start of a slide away from the top end of the table.

“I’m expecting them to get the better of Fulham anyhow. Scott Parker’s side have improved a lot, especially at the back, but they still can’t win games – which is why they are still in the bottom three.”

Tottenham will host Leeds United on 2 January.

