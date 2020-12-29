Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Fulham

Michael Owen is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-0 win against Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side started the festive schedule at the top of the Premier League table but Spurs find themselves in sixth position in the current standings.

Tottenham haven’t won a Premier League game since a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the north London derby at the start of December.

Spurs drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park before a 2-1 loss to Liverpool FC and a 2-0 home defeat by Leicester City in north London.

The Lilywhites squandered a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Wolves on Sunday night to leave Tottenham eight points adrift of current leaders Liverpool FC.

Fulham have drawn their last four Premier League games to leave Scott Parker’s side in 18th place and two points from safety.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-0 victory over Fulham in their final Premier League game of the calendar year on Wednesday evening.

“Despite a slight upturn in fortunes, Fulham go into this as huge outsiders,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They may set up to frustrate Spurs here, but with Son and Kane going forward, the home side should have enough to take the points.

“Jose Mourinho’s men have been professional all season, and I think they’ll set out to break the deadlock early. If that materialises, I could see them running out comfortable winners.”

Tottenham have won their last five games against Fulham, scoring 13 goals and conceding three times during that run.

Spurs will start 2021 with a home clash against promoted side Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Fulham will travel to relegation rivals Burnley on Sunday in a must-win fixture for Parker’s men.

