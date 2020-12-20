Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Leicester City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a commanding 2-0 win against Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs lost for the first time since the opening weekend of the Premier League season at Anfield on Wednesday night following a 2-1 defeat by defending champions Liverpool FC.

Son Heung-min cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s deflected strike in the first half before Roberto Firmino netted an added-time header to secure three points for the hosts.

Tottenham started the weekend three points adrift of Liverpool FC at the top of the Premier League table following their setback at Anfield.

Leicester, on the other hand, have struggled to find consistency in the 2020-21 Premier League season to undermine their bid to secure a top-four finish.

The Foxes lost to Liverpool FC and Fulham in successive games before Brendan Rodgers’ side secured back-to-back wins over Sheffield United and Brighton.

However, Leicester suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat by Everton at the King Power Stadium mid-week to miss out on the chance to move ahead of second-placed Spurs.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to beat their top-six rivals in north London on Sunday afternoon.

“Leicester’s away form is excellent, with five wins from six league games so far and only one defeat – at Anfield,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Foxes are a brilliant counter-attacking side – like Tottenham, really. So, who will attack first in this game? They should really have a ball each, one in each half.

“Seriously, though, it is going to be really interesting how both sides approach this and the formation and system they play. Leicester’s best players are all forward-thinking so will they just sit back and try to nullify the game completely like Spurs can do? I can’t see it.

“Tottenham have got the ability to adapt if things aren’t working – they did that against Liverpool on Wednesday when they changed their shape and, although they lost at the end, they had created enough chances to win it.

“Jose Mourinho can mix things up a bit again here without losing any defensive discipline, and I think that will give Spurs the edge.”

Tottenham have won four of their past six games against Leicester, although the Foxes were 2-1 winners against Spurs at the King Power Stadium last term.

Spurs will travel to Wolves on Sunday 27 December.

