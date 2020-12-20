Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Leicester City

Michael Owen is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will secure a 2-0 win against Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs missed out on the opportunity to move three points clear in the Premier League table on Wednesday night after Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Tottenham at Anfield.

Son Hueng-min cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s opener before Brazil international Roberto Firmino scored an added-time header to secure a vital win for the home side.

Tottenham paid the price for missing some clearcut opportunities in the second half after Liverpool FC had dominated the opening 45 minutes of the clash.

Leicester have struggled to find consistency in the Premier League this season, winning three times and losing three times in their last six top-flight games.

The Foxes are currently a point behind Tottenham in the Premier League table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

“Jose Mourinho almost executed his plan perfectly at Anfield on Wednesday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“A late Liverpool goal means Spurs now sit second in the Premier League, although I think most of their support will still be satisfied by that.

“Leicester are becoming increasingly difficult to get a handle on this season. They can look excellent one week and really poor the next. The latter was the case midweek against Everton. They simply never got going.

“Spurs have looked extremely professional this season. I think they’ll be patient here and wait for Leicester to come out. If that happens, Son and Kane are a force to be reckoned with.

“So, I’m siding with Tottenham to win and keep a clean sheet in the process.”

Tottenham have lost just one of their last nine home games against Leicester City, suffering a 1-0 defeat back in January 2016.

Indeed, the Foxes have beaten Spurs in north London since Claudio Ranieri led Leicester to the Premier League title.

Jose Mourinho’s men have won seven of their last 10 Premier League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Leicester will host Manchester United on Boxing Day before Tottenham make the trip to Wolves on Sunday 27 December.

