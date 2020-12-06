Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-1 win against Arsenal at their home ground on Sunday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho’s side will be looking to maintain their Premier League title challenge following the north London side’s impressive start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Spurs are in the middle of a challenging run in the Premier League after Tottenham secured a goalless draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Emirates last weekend to leave Mikel Arteta’s side in the bottom half of the Premier League table following five losses in 10 games.

The Gunners have lost four of their last six Premier League games, suffering defeats by Manchester City, Leicester City and Aston Villa.

Arsenal were 4-1 winners against Rapid Vienna at The Emirates in the Europa League on Thursday, while Spurs played a 3-3 draw with LASK.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-1 win against Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Arsenal’s performance has dipped in recent weeks,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It’s been particularly noticeable that they’ve not had the same swagger at home as they’ve had in recent seasons. Spurs have been playing well.

“They’ve adapted to Jose Mourinho’s style of play and could be in with an outside chance of winning the league.

“Jose has set up to play on the counter a lot this season, and I think they could further benefit if he opened up and went at teams a bit more.

“Based on form I can’t see anything other than a Spurs win. They have talent throughout their team, and if they keep going at this rate, they could have a surprisingly big season.”

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four games against Arsenal, securing a 2-1 in this fixture last season thanks to goals from Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld.

Spurs have won three of their last six north London derbies, while Arsenal haven’t beaten Tottenham since a 4-2 victory in December 2018.

Tottenham will travel to Crystal Palace and Arsenal will host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday 13 December.

