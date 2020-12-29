Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for West Brom v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to make it back to back wins in the Premier League with a victory away to West Brom on Tuesday night.

The Whites head into the game fresh from their 1-0 home victory over Burnley in the top flight on Sunday as they look to continue their bid to stay in the top flight this season.

Leeds United are currently in 12th place in the Premier League table and 12 points ahead of West Brom, who are struggling in the relegation zone.

West Brom have only managed to pick up one Premier League win all season to leave them struggling for survival at the bottom of the table.

The Baggies earned an impressive point on Sunday when they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw away to Liverpool FC at Anfield.

However, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson believes that Leeds United will have too much for the Baggies in their Premier League clash on Tuesday – and he is tipping Leeds United to claim all three points in an away win.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “West Brom surprised everyone by getting a point at Anfield, but they deserved it.

“This is another test for the Baggies defence, because you just know that Leeds will come at them in waves.

“They were well organised and showed the spirit that Sam Allardyce will demand from them in that draw with Liverpool, but do they have the quality they need to win games like this? I am not convinced.”

Leeds United will take on Tottenham in north London on 2 January.

