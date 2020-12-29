Michael Owen states his prediction for West Brom v Leeds United

Michael Owen is predicting that Leeds United will secure a narrow 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Leeds edged to a 1-0 win against Burnley in their crunch Premier League game on Sunday afternoon thanks to Patrick Bamford’s fifth-minute penalty at Elland Road.

Bamford’s winner from the spot helped Leeds to put some more distance between themselves and the relegation zone after the promoted side moved nine points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley.

Leeds have won two of their last three Premier League games to build some momentum heading into the second half of the top-flight campaign.

West Brom are 12 points adrift of Leeds in the relegation battle despite securing a hard-earned point at Anfield on Sunday night.

Liverpool FC required just 12 minutes to break the deadlock against the Baggies when Sadio Mane finished from close range.

However, West Brom managed to net a late equaliser thanks to Semi Ajayi’s strike to secure a point in their bid to beat the drop under new manager Sam Allardyce.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that Leeds will secure three points in a narrow 2-1 win over West Brom on Tuesday night.

“To say it’s an uphill task to keep West Brom in the Premier League is probably an understatement for new Baggies boss Sam Allardyce,” Owen told BetVictor.

“His side must start getting results if they are to maintain any hope of Premier League survival, however, the visit of Leeds to the Hawthorns brings with it another huge task.

“Being at home, the impetus will be on the hosts to take the game to Leeds, and if that happens, I think the visitors will be patient and jump on any loose balls.

“United are far from perfect at the back, but if they play as they can going forward, I think they’ll take the points back to Elland Road.”

Leeds have won two of their last three meetings with West Brom, although their last meeting at The Hawthorns on New Year’s Day ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, while West Brom will host Arsenal.

