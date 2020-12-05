Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for West Ham v Man United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 1-1 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of a 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night to leave their hopes of reaching the knockout stage in the balance.

Manchester United have won their last three Premier League games to hoist themselves up to ninth position in the table ahead of their clash against the Hammers in the English capital.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have beaten Everton, West Brom and Southampton in their last three Premier League games to build some momentum in domestic competitions.

However, Manchester United are taking on a West Ham side that are in fifth position under former Red Devils boss David Moyes thanks to three successive Premier League victories.

The Hammers have beaten Fulham, Sheffield United and West Brom in their last three games in the English top flight to challenge for a Champions League spot.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is predicting that West Ham will draw 1-1 with Solskjaer’s side at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“The Red Devils have a massive game on Tuesday against Leipzig but they can’t afford to rest players as they need to climb the Premier League table,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“This will be a tough game against a well-organised West Ham team.”

Manchester United have struggled against West Ham in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, winning three times in 11 games.

West Ham will face Manchester United for just the fourth times with the Hammers in a higher league position than the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United will take on RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group-stage fixture on Tuesday night.

