Mark Lawrenson predicts West Ham v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is tipping West Ham United to hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash in east London on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League after their recent good form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United started the weekend in ninth place in the Premier League table and one points behind Saturday’s opponents West Ham.

Solskjaer’s side are aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of their 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Old Trafford as they prepare to travel to the capital.

West Ham have been in decent form in recent games and have won their last three outings in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the Hammers to frustrate the Red Devils and hold them to a draw on Saturday evening.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “West Ham are on a great run and are looking for their fourth straight win.

“I spoke to their manager, and my friend, David Moyes last week who told me Aston Villa were the better team during the 2-1 win and that his side were lucky to come away with three point.

“Having said that he has got his team competing well and they’re difficult to play against – Moysie might also feel he has a point to prove this weekend against his old employers.

“United come into this game on the back of that loss against Paris St-Germain with their Champions League hopes still hanging in the balance, although I don’t think that will play on their minds at the London Stadium.

“The issue I have is that I don’t think manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come to terms with his best team or has established a definitive way of playing.

“They’re very good in attack at times, but Anthony Martial looks like a world beater one week and a debutant the next.

“At least Edinson Cavani, as he’s shown in recent games, has proved he’s still a great finisher. At the moment a lot of members of the United side are playing at six out of 10 level though.”

Manchester United are aiming to improve on their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

The Red Devils will take on RB Leipzig away from home in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip