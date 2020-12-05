Michael Owen states his prediction for West Ham v Man United

Michael Owen is backing West Ham United to beat Manchester United 2-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side saw their four-game winning run came to an end on Wednesday night when 10-man Manchester United lost 3-1 to Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Goals from Neymar and Marquinhos left Manchester United’s hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage in doubt given that the Red Devils are now level on points with PSG and RB Leipzig.

Manchester United have won three successive Premier League games against Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Everton to hoist themselves up the top-flight table.

Solskjaer’s men will be making the trip to face an in-form West Ham side who have won their last three Premier League games to hoist themselves into fifth place.

The Hammers a point ahead of ninth-placed Manchester United following an impressive start to the campaign for former Red Devils boss David Moyes and his West Ham team.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing West Ham to secure a 2-1 win against the Red Devils at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

“Just as in previous weeks, it is very difficult to predict how Manchester United will perform,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They blow so hot and cold. Their opponents, West Ham, have the look of a decent side and are on the up just now. They have some quality players, and their recent home form has been very good.

“I think this will be a tough one again for the visitors and I can see West Ham taking a point at the very least.”

Manchester United have only managed to win two of their last six games against West Ham in the Premier League.

In fact, the Hammers have also won two of their last six fixtures against Manchester United.

Manchester United lost 2-0 to West Ham in this fixture last season after goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip