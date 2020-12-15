Joe Cole reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-1 loss at Wolves

Joe Cole has admitted his surprise at Chelsea FC’s nervous performance in their 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Blues travelled to Wolves looking to avoid back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time in 2020 after a 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park last weekend.

Chelsea FC broke the deadlock at the start of the second half thanks to Olivier Giroud’s finish after Ben Chilwell teed up the France international for his second goal in three games.

Wolves were without first-choice striker Raul Jimenez for the visit of Chelsea FC but Daniel Podence equalised in the 66th minute at Molineux Stadium.

Reece James appeared to have conceded a penalty in the 80th minute when he was penalised for bringing down Pedro Neto before VAR overruled the referee’s decision to give a spot-kick.

However, Neto punished Chelsea FC in added time after the Portugal international managed to find the back of the net with a clinical finish despite Kurt Zouma’s best efforts to stop the Wolves forward.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Cole expressed his bemusement at the west London side’s second-half collapse after Wolves were 2-1 winners.

“It’s a really strange game to analyse,” Cole told BT Sport.

“Chelsea were in control in the first half. They took the lead thanks to Giroud’s fantastic finish. Wolves grew into the game and Chelsea dropped off and looked nervous. It became a bit of a basketball game in that sense.

“I felt that suited Wolves.”

The Blues remain on 22 points and three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC ahead of the top-of-the-table clash at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC will host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

