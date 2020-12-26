Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory away to Wolves on Sunday.

The Lilywhites head into the game after having suffered back to back defeats in the top flight to leave them off the pace in the race for the title.

Jose Mourinho’s side are currently in sixth place in the table and six points behind leaders Liverpool FC after defeats by Leicester City and Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Mourinho will be eager to see his team bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend as they look to get their top-flight title bid back on track.

Spurs travel to face a Wolves side who are 11th in the table and only five points behind the Lilywhites heading into the festive period in the Premier League.

Former Tottenham striker Berbatov is tipping Mourinho’s men to claim a narrow 1-0 victory away from home on Sunday to reignite their Premier League title bid.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “It doesn’t matter how Spurs go about winning at Molineux, they just need to go back to north London with the three points.

“They play a Wolves side that’s been up and down with their performances so, if Spurs are title contenders, they should win this.”

Tottenham are looking to improve on their sixth-placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

