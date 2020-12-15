Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Wolves v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Blues suffered their first Premier League defeat since September at the weekend after Everton were 1-0 winners against Frank Lampard’s side at Goodison Park.

Edouard Mendy was penalised for a foul on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson netted what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot midway through the first half.

Chelsea FC fell a further point behind Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at the top of the table following their narrow loss at Goodison Park.

Lampard’s side will travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday night looking to avoid successive top-flight defeats for the first time this season.

Wolves have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to leave the Midlands outfit in mid-table.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win over Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night.

“Wolves are struggling for goals although they did create quite a few chances in Saturday’s home defeat by Aston Villa,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Chelsea lost at the weekend too, and they did not really get going against Everton.

“Frank Lampard’s side maybe still have to get used to teams who are set up to stop them from playing the way they want to, but I expect them to win at Molineux.”

Wolves have lost nine times to Chelsea FC in the Premier League, which is their worst tally against any other side apart from Liverpool FC.

The Blues have only failed to score in one of their last 17 games against Wolves.

Chelsea FC are looking to avoid successive Premier League games for the first time in 2020.

The Blues were 5-2 winners against Wolves in this fixture last term.

Chelsea FC will take on West Ham on Monday night.

