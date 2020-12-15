Michael Owen states his prediction for Wolves v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat by Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday night after Edouard Mendy failed to stop Gylfi Sigurdsson’s spot-kick, with the summer signing having conceded a first-half penalty.

The Blues lost their first Premier League game since a 2-0 defeat by Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge at the end of August.

Chelsea FC didn’t lose much ground on Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC after their two titles rivals dropped points in 1-1 stalemates with Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively.

Liverpool FC will host Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday night to provide Chelsea FC with an opportunity to close the gap on the duo ahead of the top of the table clash at Anfield.

Wolves have lost three of their last five Premier League games, only managing to secure a 2-1 win against Arsenal.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a 2-0 win against Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night.

“With three defeats in four games, it looks like Wolves’ lack of firepower is finally catching up on them,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Replacing Diogo Jota was always going to be difficult and when you add that to the long term absence of Raul Jimenez, it’s no surprise goals have dried up.

“They played nice football at times against Aston Villa, however, they came away with nothing after conceding a late penalty and subsequent goal.

“Chelsea were odds-on favourites to beat Everton on Saturday night. The game itself provided us with a stark reminder of how nothing is a given in the Premier League as the Toffees took all three points.

“That would’ve been a blow to Chelsea. They certainly had the wind in their sails after a run of impressive results and Frank Lampard will want to get three points on the board here to immediately bounce back.

“Molineux is a tough place to go for any side, however, the lack of goals in this Wolves side is a huge concern. Until the problem is rectified, I think they may struggle.

“Chelsea come here with an abundance of firepower, and I can see the Blues taking full advantage on the road.”

Chelsea FC are looking to avoid back-to-back Premier League fixtures for the first time in 2020.

Frank Lampard’s side were 5-2 winners against Wolves in this fixture last season after Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick at Molineux Stadium.

Chelsea FC will take on West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

