Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Wolves v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur will share the spoils in their Premier League meeting at Molineux Stadium on Sunday night.

Jose Mourinho’s side squandered their chance to be top of the Premier League on Christmas Day following successive top-flight defeats.

Tottenham suffered a 2-1 loss to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC following Roberto Firmino’s added-time winner at Anfield.

Spurs then lost 2-0 to Leicester City last weekend after Jamie Vardy’s penalty and Toby Alderweireld’s own goal in north London.

The Lilywhites are in sixth place in the Premier League table and six points adrift of league leaders Liverpool FC.

Wolves have lost three of their last four top-flight fixtures to leave the Midlands side in 11th position in the table.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Wolves and Tottenham to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Molineux Stadium on Sunday night.

“Tottenham have hit a little sticky patch, with two defeats and a draw in their past three matches, and Wolves have not been great either, with three defeats in four games in December,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Goals might be the problem for both teams here, because I can see this being cagey. Both sides really need a win, but they might have to settle for a point apiece.”

Spurs have won their last three trips to Wolves, scoring at least two goals in each of their victories.

Tottenham will be looking to avoid losing three successive Premier League games since Mourinho took over the reins of the north London side from Mauricio Pochettino in 2019.

Wolves came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory over Tottenham in this fixture last season.

Spurs will host Fulham in their last Premier League fixture of 2020 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

