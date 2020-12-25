Michael Owen states his prediction for Wolves v Tottenham

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-0 win against Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Sunday night.

Spurs have faltered in the Premier League title race over the past week to lose ground on rivals Liverpool FC.

Tottenham suffered a 2-1 loss to Liverpool FC at Anfield after the defending Premier League champions scored an added-time winner thanks to Roberto Firmino’s goal.

Jose Mourinho’s side slumped to their second home defeat of the 2020-21 season last weekend after Leicester City were 2-0 winners against Spurs in north London.

Tottenham’s back-to-back defeats in the Premier League have resulted in the Lilywhites dropping out of the top four ahead of their trip to Wolves on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have lost three of their last four Premier League games to leave Wolves in 11th position in the table but just five points adrift of Spurs.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham to return to winning ways with a victory over Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Sunday night.

“Tottenham will want to forget last week fast and get back on track away to Wolves,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Jose Mourinho’s sides’ title hopes took a huge dent, with a defeat to Liverpool and a home defeat to Leicester rubbing salt in their wounds.

“That said, they play a Wolves side that are tame in front of goal just now. These are the types of fixtures where I really fancy Spurs.

“Wolves should come out and play, and if they do, I think the away side will take advantage on the counter.”

Wolves have won two of their last three Premier League games against Tottenham, including a 3-2 win over Spurs in north London back in March.

Wolves will take on Manchester United at Old Trafford next Tuesday.

Tottenham will host London rivals Fulham in their final Premier League fixture of 2020 on Wednesday evening.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip