WTA launches a new brand for a new year

As a difficult 2020 heads to its conclusion—a season in which the coronavirus pandemic took a knife to 25 WTA tournaments between the start of March and the end of August, then a near wash-out after the US and French Opens—a note of optimism has been struck by the women’s tour.

Today, the WTA unveiled a comprehensive rebrand to mark a fresh 2021 presence, including new logo, website, marketing campaign and significant realignment of its tournaments.

In a welcome move closer to the blue end of the purple spectrum from the pink end, the logo and website cut a fresh look, with the logo putting the silhouette of a woman’s serving motion front and centre.

WTA President Micky Lawler said of the revamp:

“Our new logo embraces the visual language of tennis and celebrates heroic women who come together ‘For the Game’. She referenced, there, to the name of the new marketing campaign that will accompany the rebranding project.

Lawler went on:

“We will wear it as a badge of pride and a reminder of the power of unity among strong individuals—by joining forces, we build something bigger than ourselves.”

A significant structural change, in a nod to often-expressed hopes of more parallels between the men’s tour and the women’s, has taken place in the categorising of its tournaments.

The former five tiers, Premier Mandatory, Premier 5, Premier, International and $125s, have been streamlined to match the ATP formats of Masters 1,000, 500s, and 250s. It is a move all the more important for clarity and parity in places where men’s and women’s tournaments are held side-by-side in one event.

So the four Premier Mandatory tournaments, Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Beijing, plus the current Premier 5 events, Doha, Rome, Canada, Cincinnati and Wuhan, will change to 1000s.

Premiers such as Brisbane, Auckland, Dubai, Eastbourne and Tokyo, will become 500 events, and Internationals will now be 250 events.

Yet to change, however, are the actual ranking points allocated to the men and women in this unified system. On the men’s side, the numerals denote the number of points won by the champion. The St Petersburg men’s champion earns 500 points, the women’s champion 470. The Rome men’s champion gets 1,000 points, the women’s champion 900.

However, it is at least a step in the right direction.

The new ‘WTA For The Game’ campaign aims to build greater fan connection via several consumer ‘touchpoints’, including 30 and 60 second commercial spots as well as influencer stories that will be broadcast, published and posted across WTA player, tournament and affiliate channels.

Fans will also be given new insights into the individual narratives of players as they describe the defining moments that have shaped their tennis journey and what gives their game purpose. Furthermore, a series of fan engagement activities will be released as the 2021 season begins.

To see the latest brand and campaign stories, visit the WTA’s re-designed website and dedicated ‘WTA For The Game’ landing page here.