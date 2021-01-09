‘A lovely footballer’: BBC Sport pundit praises Arsenal star during 2-0 win over Newcastle

Andy Reid heaped praise on Emile Smith Rowe after the Arsenal youngster helped to fire Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round at The Emirates on Saturday night.

The Gunners needed extra-time to secure their spot in the fourth-round draw after a goalless 90 minutes in which both teams had chances to break the deadlock.

The breakthrough came in the 19th minute of extra-time, with Smith Rowe firing home an excellent low finish in off the post after earlier in the game having been shown a red card only for the decision to be overturned following a VAR review.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then made it 2-0 to the home side when he swept home from close range in the 117th minute.

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Reid was highly impressed by what he saw from the 20-year-old Smith Rowe as he helped to inspire the Gunners to victory.

Speaking during BBC Radio 5 Live‘s coverage of the game, Reid said of Smith Rowe’s goal: “It really was a lovely goal. Lacazette has just flicked it on, Smith Rowe has taken it on his chest, taken it away from the defender and the finish off the post was inch perfect.

“It has been coming, the pressure building. Unfortunately for Newcastle they have not been able to hold on.”

Reflecting on his performance as a whole, Reid added: “Smith Rowe has taken up some excellent positions since he has come on.

“He is going to be a real talent, someone that will be a good player hopefully for Arsenal for five or 10 years.

“He has a real good way about him and looks technically a lovely footballer.”

Arsenal, who have now won four games in all competitions, are back in Premier League action on Thursday night when they take on Crystal Palace at The Emirates.

