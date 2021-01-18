Gary Lineker sends message to Arsenal star during 3-0 win over Newcastle

Gary Lineker took to social media to salute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he helped to fire Arsenal to a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night.

Following a goalless first half at The Emirates, Aubameyang fired the home side into the lead in the 50th minute with a superb effort high into the net after being found by Thomas Partey’s long-range pass.

Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 to the Gunners 10 minutes later when he swept home from close range after great play by Emile Smith Rowe on the left wing.

Aubameyang then added some gloss to the scoreline when he tapped home Cedric Soares’ low cross in the 77th minute for his second goal of the night.

Aubameyang has struggled to find consistent form for the Gunners this season and his strikes against the Magpies were just his fourth and fifth goals in the Premier League this season.

However, the forward is showing signs of recouping his top form for the Gunners. England legend Lineker is a keen admirer of the 31-year-old Gabon international and he praised him for the way he helped Arsenal to take the lead.

Posting on Twitter after Aubameyang’s opener, Lineker wrote: “Great goal from @Aubameyang7. Form is temporary, class is permanent.”

After the final whistle, Lineker added in a separate tweet: “Always thought @Arsenal were a top half team.”

The win moves Arsenal up into 10th place in the Premier League table, with Mikel Arteta’s men now having won four of their last five games in the top flight.

They will return to Premier League action on Tuesday next week with a trip to Southampton.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip