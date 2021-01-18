Gary Lineker sends message to Arsenal star during 3-0 win over Newcastle

Gary Lineker takes to social media to praise Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his performance for Arsenal in win over Newcastle

Social Spy
By Social Spy
Monday 18 January 2021, 21:49 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to salute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he helped to fire Arsenal to a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night.

Following a goalless first half at The Emirates, Aubameyang fired the home side into the lead in the 50th minute with a superb effort high into the net after being found by Thomas Partey’s long-range pass.

Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 to the Gunners 10 minutes later when he swept home from close range after great play by Emile Smith Rowe on the left wing.

Aubameyang then added some gloss to the scoreline when he tapped home Cedric Soares’ low cross in the 77th minute for his second goal of the night.

Aubameyang has struggled to find consistent form for the Gunners this season and his strikes against the Magpies were just his fourth and fifth goals in the Premier League this season.

However, the forward is showing signs of recouping his top form for the Gunners. England legend Lineker is a keen admirer of the 31-year-old Gabon international and he praised him for the way he helped Arsenal to take the lead.

Posting on Twitter after Aubameyang’s opener, Lineker wrote: “Great goal from @Aubameyang7. Form is temporary, class is permanent.”

Lineker Aubameyang

After the final whistle, Lineker added in a separate tweet: “Always thought @Arsenal were a top half team.”

The win moves Arsenal up into 10th place in the Premier League table, with Mikel Arteta’s men now having won four of their last five games in the top flight.

They will return to Premier League action on Tuesday next week with a trip to Southampton.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov predicts Liverpool FC v Man United
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United
Jamie Redknapp
'He was the man': Jamie Redknapp heaps praise on Chelsea FC star Mason Mount
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker sends message to Arsenal star during 3-0 win over Newcastle
Related Articles

Home »
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov predicts Liverpool FC v Man United
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United
Jamie Redknapp
'He was the man': Jamie Redknapp heaps praise on Chelsea FC star Mason Mount
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker sends message to Arsenal star during 3-0 win over Newcastle
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network