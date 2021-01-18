‘Brilliant’: Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Newcastle United

Piers Morgan took to social media to praise a “brilliant” performance from Arsenal as three second-half goals helped to fire the Gunners to a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United at The Emirates.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after their disappointing goalless draw with Crystal Palace at The Emirates last week.

After a goalless first half in north London, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired the home side into the lead in the 50th minute with a brilliant finish from inside the box after latching onto Thomas Partey’s lofted pass.

Bukayo Saka then doubled the north London side’s lead in the 60th minute when he converted Emile Smith Rowe’s low cross with a first-time finish.

Aubameyang netted his second of the night to make it 3-0 in the 77th minute when he tapped into an empty net from Cedric Soares’ low cross.

The win lifted Arsenal up into 10th place in the Premier League table, with Mikel Arteta’s men now having won four of their last five games in the top flight after a stuttering start to the season.

Celebrity Arsenal fan and former Daily Mirror editor used his personal Twitter account to reveal his delight at the manner of the display from the home side.

Postin on Twitter after the final whistle, Morgan wrote: “Brilliant performance by Arsenal, one of the best under Arteta. Perfect mix of steel and flair. He’s getting the team he wants playing the way he wants.”

Arsenal, who have not won the title since 2004, will return to Premier League action next week when they travel to Southampton on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip