Alan Shearer praises ‘superb’ Arsenal star after win at West Brom

Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka for producing a “superb” performance in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

The 19-year-old has been earning plenty of praise for his performances in an Arsenal shirt so far this season and he scored his third Premier League goal of the season during the victory at The Hawthorns.

Saka has been in fine form for Arsenal in recent games and has scored two goals and made one assist in his last three outings for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Former England star Shearer has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Saka recently and he picked him in his Premier League team of the week following the victory over West Brom.

Writing in his column for the Premier League website, Shearer said of Saka: “A superb winger’s performance.

“He was whipping balls in for fun and got himself into the six-yard box to finish off a brilliant team goal.”

Shearer also praised Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney for his display against the Baggies after the Scot scored the opening goal.

He continued: “He [Tierney] provided everything you want from a modern full-back, scoring a brilliant goal and setting up another while also helping his team keep a clean sheet.”

Arsenal are in FA Cup action on Saturday when they host Newcastle United in the third round of the cup competition.

The north London side are aiming to break back into the top four this season but are currently 11th in the table.

