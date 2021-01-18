Mikel Arteta drops Thomas Partey hint ahead of Arsenal v Newcastle United

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Thomas Partey is ready to start for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night.

The north London side head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after their goalless draw with Crystal Palace at The Emirates last week.

Partey has been recovering from a thigh injury and he came on to play the final 21 minutes of the Gunners’ draw with the Eagles in north London on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old has been working hard on his fitness levels after having picked up his injury during the 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur back on 6 December.

Arteta has now hinted that summer signing Partey could be in contention for a starting spot when Arsenal host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night.

Asked if Partey is ready to start, Arteta told his pre-match news conference: “Well he’s made the right step. Obviously he hasn’t played much football in the last four months.

“He had an injury in exactly the same place he had before when he got injured against Spurs.

“Now we have the reassurance that he can compete. He did it for 25, 30 minutes. He did it well, he didn’t feel anything so now we’re going to be looking for the next step.”

Arteta also confirmed that Pablo Mari is set for a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury.

He said: “He had a calf injury in training [on Wednesday]. I think he will miss a few matches. He’s another one we will lose but we’ve got Gabi [Magalhaes] back after Covid, which is good news, we’ve got Thomas back as well. Let’s focus on the positives.”

Arsenal are looking to claim their eighth Premier League win of the season against Newcastle United on Monday night.

