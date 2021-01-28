Mikel Arteta has lavished praise on Bukayo Saka following his excellent recent form for Arsenal.

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s top performing players in recent games and has been a regular fixture in the north London side’s first team.

The 19-year-old score a goal and made an assist as he helped Arsenal to claim a 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League at St Mary’s on Tuesday night.

Saka has scored five goals and made two assists in a total of 18 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season.

And Arteta has been delighted by how the youngster has been performing whenever called upon by the Spanish head coach.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Arteta said: “He’s really humble, really respectful and at the same time has that character to demand the ball, to make decisions that are not very usual for his age.

“We need that leadership and he’s gaining that with his attitude and his performances.

“He’s all the time asking to train more to improve in areas that he can do better. That was certainly one, producing the final bit in the box to score or assist. He’s doing that much more often.

“If he’s able to do that with the intelligence that he has, with the work rate that he shows on the pitch and with the capacity that he has to understand the game in different positions, then he becomes a really different player.”

Saka will be hoping to feature when Arsenal return to Premier League action with a crunch home clash against Manchester United at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

The Gunners’ win over Southampton lifted them up into eighth place in the table as they look to haul themselves back into contention for a European spot.

