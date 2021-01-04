Mikel Arteta issues fresh Thomas Partey update for Arsenal supporters

Mikel Arteta believes that the return of Thomas Partey to the Arsenal team this month will feel like a new signing for the Gunners.

The Ghana international has endured a stuttering start to his Gunners career since having signed for the north London club from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Partey has so far only made five Premier League appearances in total for the north London side since his big-money switch and he has been out of action in recent games due to a thigh injury.

The 27-year-old is now approaching a return to action for the Gunners as he bids to help the north London side continue their recent upturn in form under Arteta.

Arteta feels that the return of Partey to the Arsenal team will be a big boost for his side as they start looking up the Premier League table.

Asked if having Partey back would be like a new signing this month, Arteta said: “Absolutely, we are in January and I think he has played two-and-a-half games. That’s all and he was our main signing.

“We’ve been missing him. He brings something different to the team. He’s a player with an enormous talent, but as well someone who can transform the team the way we want.

“If we can have him, keep him healthy, I think he will contribute in a real positive way.”

Partey has been training at London Colney in recent days as he looks to make himself available as soon as possible.

However, Arteta has insisted that the midfielder will not be rushed back to action.

Arteta continued: “He hasn’t trained fully with us, but he has done most part of training the last few days.

“He is feeling good and we will assess him. He needs another two or three good sessions to see if he is 100 per cent available to play. If that is the case, great news for us.”

Arsenal will host Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

