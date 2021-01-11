‘We’re going to keep trying’: Mikel Arteta discusses Willian’s struggles at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has called for patience as Willian continues to adapt to life at Arsenal.

The Brazilian attacker has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Chelsea FC on a free transfer in the summer.

Willian, 32, was a regular starter in the Arsenal team towards the beginning of the season and he has featured in 13 of the Gunners 17 games in the top flight so far this term.

However, the attacker has struggled to find his best form at the north London club and he is yet to score for Arteta’s side.

Willian has managed to notch up three assists in 13 Premier League appearances so far this term and he drew another blank during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday night.

Arteta feels that the best is yet to come from the former Chelsea FC star and he is tipping Willian to prove his worth to the Gunners in time.

Speaking after Saturday’s win, Arteta said: “I think he was improving and improving.

“The other day he came on really well against West Brom. He’s been out as well because he was ill.

“He missed two weeks of training and football. Today [against Newcastle] was the first time he has started a game.

“He had some good moments and other moments where he needed more help and some decisions weren’t the best.

“We’re going to keep trying with him. He’s showing in training how much he wants it, he’s got some highlights in the game and it’s about keeping the confidence in him.

“We know the player that he is and it’s about [giving him] time to show it.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Thursday night when they welcome Crystal Palace to The Emirates as they look to make it four wins in a row in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip