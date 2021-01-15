Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes vow to Arsenal fans

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is confident that he will be able to turn around his stuttering form this season as he bids to help Arsenal finish in the top four.

The Gabon international has endured a poor start to the new campaign by his own high standards after having been the key player in front of goal for the Gunners last term.

The 31-year-old scored just his sixth goal of the season at the weekend when he netted late on in the 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Aubameyang will now be hoping to kick on and string together a solid run of form as he bids to try and help Arsenal challenge for a spot in Europe for next season.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has admitted that he has been struggling this season but he feels certain that he will enjoy a much more fruitful second half of the campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard before the clash with Crystal Palace on Thursday, Aubameyang said: “From the beginning of this season I was struggling a lot, but I think this is part of football.

“We gave a lot at the end of the season to win the FA Cup and to qualify for the Europa League because it was really important for the club.

“Sometimes you have ups and downs and you have to manage as best you can. I tried my best and, until now, it was not the best performance from me.

“I’m still positive. I think I can turn this around.”

Arsenal, who finished in eighth place last season, will return to Premier League action on Monday night when they host Newcastle United at The Emirates.

