Rio Ferdinand praises ‘tremendous’ Arsenal star after 3-1 win at Southampton

Rio Ferdinand singled out the “tremendous” Bukayo Saka for special praise after the youngster helped Arsenal to claim a 3-1 victory at Southampton on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old has been one of the Gunners’ top performers this season since having broken into the first team under Mikel Arteta.

Saka continued his fine form for Arsenal on Tuesday night when he scored one goal and made an assist in the Gunners’ victory at St Mary’s in the Premier League.

The teenager has now netted five goals and made two assists in the Premier League for Arteta’s men as the north London side look to climb the table.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has been impressed by what he has seen from the Arsenal youngster in recent games.

And he singled out the teenager for special praise after Arsenal’s victory over Southampton.

Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand said: “He was tremendous. His skill, the maturity at which he plays is so impressive as well.”

Asked if Saka was already a leader at Arsenal, Ferdinand replied: “In terms of performances, yeah. In terms of performances and output on that pitch the senior players will be looking at him and saying ‘wow, I hope he’s in the team’.

“What he’s doing is more than most in that team and it cant go unnoticed I think Arteta knows his worth and value to this team.

“What’s great about this is, yes Arsenal are bringing young players through but they are bringing them through who are having a massive effect and they are becoming integral to anything moving forward at this club.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host bitter rivals Manchester United at The Emirates.

