Arsenal deliver official update on Gabriel Martinelli’s injury

Gabriel Martinelli is set to return to Arsenal training in the coming days after a scan revealed that his ankle injury is not as serious as first feared.

The 19-year-old Brazilian attacker turned his ankle during the warm-up before Arsenal’s clash with Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Saturday night and was subsequently pulled out of the squad.

It had been feared that the teenager could have been set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines, but the Gunners have now confirmed that the youngster’s injury is not as serious as first thought.

A statement posted on Arsenal’s website read: “Gabi turned his right ankle during the warm-up against Newcastle United on Saturday and was subsequently taken out of the starting line-up.

“Gabi has progressed very well and we’re hoping that he will return to full training with the squad in the next few days.”

It was also confirmed that Thomas Partey is now back in full training after recovering from an injury to his left thigh, and the Ghana international could be involved when Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the top flight on Thursday night in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes is also back in full training and will be available for this week’s clash against the Eagles.

Arsenal head into their clash against Crystal Palace looking to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip