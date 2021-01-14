Arsenal deliver official update on Gabriel Martinelli’s injury

Gabriel Martinelli is set to return to Arsenal training in the coming days after suffering an ankle problem at the weekend

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Thursday 14 January 2021, 05:30 UK
Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Arsenal Player)

Gabriel Martinelli is set to return to Arsenal training in the coming days after a scan revealed that his ankle injury is not as serious as first feared.

The 19-year-old Brazilian attacker turned his ankle during the warm-up before Arsenal’s clash with Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Saturday night and was subsequently pulled out of the squad.

It had been feared that the teenager could have been set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines, but the Gunners have now confirmed that the youngster’s injury is not as serious as first thought.

A statement posted on Arsenal’s website read: “Gabi turned his right ankle during the warm-up against Newcastle United on Saturday and was subsequently taken out of the starting line-up.

“Gabi has progressed very well and we’re hoping that he will return to full training with the squad in the next few days.”

It was also confirmed that Thomas Partey is now back in full training after recovering from an injury to his left thigh, and the Ghana international could be involved when Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the top flight on Thursday night in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes is also back in full training and will be available for this week’s clash against the Eagles.

Arsenal head into their clash against Crystal Palace looking to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: Amad Diallo could become an 'absolute world beater' at Man United
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham to rival Juventus for Argentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez - report
Mikel Arteta
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal in the race to sign Yves Bissouma - report
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi sends Chelsea FC message to Frank Lampard
Related Articles

Home »
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: Amad Diallo could become an 'absolute world beater' at Man United
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham to rival Juventus for Argentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez - report
Mikel Arteta
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal in the race to sign Yves Bissouma - report
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi sends Chelsea FC message to Frank Lampard
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network