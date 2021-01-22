Lauren predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Lauren believes that Arsenal still have what it takes to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season following their recent upturn in form.

The Gunners endured a difficult start to the new campaign under Mikel Arteta and the north London side plunged down the Premier League table as a result.

However, they have managed to turn around their stuttering form in recent games and have won four of their last five games in the top flight to help them climb the top-flight table.

The north London side will now be aiming to mount a challenge for the European spots as Mikel Arteta looks to guide the Gunners to Champions League qualification.

Former Arsenal defender Lauren is convinced that the Gunners have what it takes to finish in the top four this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Lauren said: “A successful season for Arsenal this year is getting into the Champions League positions.

“And then next year, they’ll need to sit down and look to make a step forward so they can fight for the league and be as high as possible – something that needs to be the target for a club like Arsenal.

“This season, Arsenal didn’t start as expected and have lost many games that they should have won.

“Because I like to think with great ideas, I believe that a club like Arsenal have to focus on achieving the greatest targets.

“Therefore, I am looking at the Champions League places as a target for this season.”

Arsenal are in FA Cup action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Southampton in the fourth round.

They will then take on the Saints away from home once again in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip