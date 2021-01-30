Mikel Arteta warns his Arsenal players about Man United threat

Mikel Arteta has warned his Arsenal players to prepare for a “really difficult” game against Manchester United on Saturday.

The north London side are preparing to welcome the Red Devils to The Emirates in the Premier League as the Gunners look to continue their recent good form in the top flight.

Arsenal have won four of their last five games in the Premier League to lift them up the table as they bid to get themselves back into contention for a top-four spot.

The Gunners were impressive 3-1 winners against Southampton last week and they now prepare to take on title challengers Manchester United in north London.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been in good form of late but head into this weekend’s clash on the back of their surprise defeat by Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Manchester United are currently in second place in the table and a point behind leaders Manchester City as things stand.

Arteta knows that his side are facing a touch challenge as they look to continue their good run against the Red Devils.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference, Arteta said: “We know it’s going to be really difficult. They’ve been in top form.

“They’ve been top of the table, playing really well. We know they are a real threat so we have to be at our best to beat them on Saturday.”

Arteta continued: “They have the capacity and the quality to beat any side in the world. We know we’re going to have to be at our best because the demands of these games are huge.

“We need to be better than what we were on Tuesday again to beat them and that’s the way we’re going to prepare.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since 2004.

