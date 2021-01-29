‘I liked his ideas’: Martin Odegaard on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Martin Odegaard has revealed that Mikel Arteta played a big role in helping to convince him to sign for Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid this month.

The 22-year-old has penned a deal with the Gunners to keep him at the club until the end of the season after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at Real Madrid.

Odegaard will be hoping to help Arsenal to challenge for a top-four finish this season as the Gunners aim to improve on their eighth-placed finish from last term.

The Norway international could be in line to make his debut for the Gunners on Saturday evening when they host Manchester United at The Emirates.

Odegaard has now opened up about the major role Arteta played in helping to convince him to sign for Arsenal this month.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Odegaard said: “I spoke to him [Arteta] before coming here, of course.

That was very important for me and he seems like a top manager and I liked his ideas, the way he sees football and also the way he is.

“He gave me a great feeling and that was important for me to come here. He was crucial.

“I think every time you go to a new place, you want to make sure that it feels good and that there is a plan. But I think everything here just seems good.

“I like the club and I always liked the way that the club wants to play. Everything about the club and now how the manager wants to play, I think it’s a club that really suits me well. So I think it’s a good match.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they bid to get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish.

The Gunners have won four of their last five games in the top flight to leave them level on points with Chelsea FC in the table.

