Mikel Arteta drops Thomas Partey hint ahead of Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Thomas Partey will be fit to return to the Arsenal squad for the home clash against Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

The Ghana international has been out of action with a thigh injury and has not featured for the Gunners since the 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on 6 December.

Partey has been training with his Arsenal team-mates at London Colney in recent days but he did not feature in their 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night.

Arteta has now revealed that he is hoping to have the 27-year-old midfielder back available for selection action when the Gunners welcome Crystal Palace to The Emirates in the Premier League in midweek.

Asked for the latest on Partey’s situation, Arteta said: “We assessed the situation, how much training he’s done, the boxes that he ticked and he was still a little bit short [for the Newcastle game].

“Hopefully, we will have him in the squad on Thursday.

“Let’s see how he trains in the next couple of days. He’s really good at the moment.”

Partey has so far only made six appearances for Arsenal since having signed for the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The north London side are looking to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League when they host the Eagles this week as they bid to continue their climb up the table.

