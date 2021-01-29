Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight at seeing Arsenal secure a deal to bring Martin Odegaard in on loan from Real Madrid this month.

The Gunners announced the move on Wednesday after days of speculation linking the 22-year-old with a temporary switch to The Emirates.

Odegaard, who will wear the number 11 shirt at the north London club, will now be hoping to help Arsenal to push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Norway international has found his first-team opportunities at Real Madrid limited and he has only made nine appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Arteta has now expressed his delight at seeing the Gunners complete a deal to bring in the attacking midfielder until the end of the season.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Arteta said: “It’s great that we’ve secured Martin to come to us until the end of the season.

“Martin is of course a player that we all know very well and although still young, he has been playing at the top level for a while.

“Martin will provide us with quality offensive options and we’re all excited to be integrating him into our plans between now and May.”

Arsenal technical director Edu added: “We are delighted to welcome Martin to the club until the end of the season.

“I would like to thank everyone at Real Madrid and Martin’s representatives for their collaboration in making this loan move happen.

“Martin is an exceptional talent and we are strengthening our squad by introducing an exciting offensive player to the club for the remaining months of this season.”

Odegaard could be involved in his first Arsenal game when the Gunners take on Manchester United at The Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Arsenal have won four of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them in ninth place in the table.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip