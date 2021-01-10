Mikel Arteta delighted by Arsenal defender’s ‘incredible’ turnaround

Mikel Arteta has revealed his delight at the way Rob Holding has developed into a key player for Arsenal this season.

The 25-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Gunners’ first team this term and has started 13 of Arsenal’s 17 games in the Premier League so far this season.

Holding was linked with a move away from The Emirates in the summer transfer window but Arteta opted to block any potential transfer and keep the 25-year-old at the north London club.

The Spanish head coach chose to keep Holding at the club and place his faith in the central defender, and his performances have earned him plenty of praise this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard before the FA Cup clash with Newcastle United, Arteta said: “It was almost a year ago when he came back from his injury.

“He had a period when he did not play and then he played against Leeds at home. When you compare how he has evolved from there to now, in a year’s time, it is incredible.

“It is down to him, how professional he is, how much he wants to learn, how much he puts into every training session and then his character and his personality.

“He is growing in every aspect. I am really happy with him. It is true that in the summer he came to me because we had a large amount of central defenders and he was not sure about how many minutes he was going to have.

“We stopped him going anywhere because we knew he was going to be an important player for us.”

Holding will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Crystal Palace at home in the Premier League on Thursday night.

After that, the north London side will face Newcastle United at home in the Premier League on Monday 18 January.

