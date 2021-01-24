Mikel Arteta issues January transfer window update for Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal are now looking to make some signings this month after trimming their squad.

The north London side have been linked with a whole host of potential signings this month as Arteta looks to ready his squad for the second half of the season.

Arsenal last week confirmed that they had agreed a deal to bring Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan to the club on loan for the rest of the season from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Gunners have let the likes of William Saliba and Sead Kolasinac leave on loan this month, while Mesut Ozil is set to sign for Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Arteta has now confirmed that the north London side are ready to act to bring in some reinforcements before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Asked about potential incomings at Arsenal this month, Arteta said: “We are in that process right now.

“We’ve done the first part (trimming the squad) more or less and now we are focusing on the second phase.

“Obviously this market and the context makes it really difficult but we are looking at options and we will see what we can do.

“We are looking at various positions because the movements that we’ve made in this transfer window with some players leaving the club leaves us a little bit short in certain areas.

“If we can then we will do it, if we can’t then we will just keep going with what we have.”

Arteta added: “We could not carry on with 31 players in the squad. This is unmanageable. When you have to leave some of the foreign players out it makes it even more difficult.

“For a few weeks maybe it’s ok but to do it for months and maintain the health and ambition and the chemistry around the place it’s really complicated. One of the main objectives was to make some decisions of how we’re going to offset that.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Southampton at St Mary’s on Tuesday night.

The north London side will then switch their focus towards their crunch showdown with Manchester United at The Emirates on Saturday in the Premier League.

