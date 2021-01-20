Gary Neville has heaped praise on Emile Smith Rowe following his fine performances in the Arsenal first team in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old has been earning plenty of new admirers with his solid displays for the Gunners after having recently broken into the first team under Arteta at The Emirates.

Smith Rowe produced another eye-catching performance on Monday night as he helped Arsenal to claim a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United at The Emirates in the Premier League.

The youngster laid on an excellent assist for Bukayo Saka to make it 2-0 to the Gunners in the second half of the Premier League clash against the Magpies.

Smith Rowe has now scored two goals and made five assists in all competitions for the north London side so far this term.

Former Manchester United defender Neville has admitted that he has been highly impressed by the level of performance he has seen from Smith Rowe in recent games for Arsenal.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday night, Neville said: “You watch Smith Rowe play, you watch a lot of young players play, particularly in the front areas, they’re frantic. Their choices are a little bit erratic, they don’t normally get it right.

“He doesn’t run with the ball, he glides with it, travels with it, and he’s always at a point where you feel like he can release it. The real best players travel with the ball, but are always in a position where they can release it at the right moment.

“A lot of young players, they run with it, then they have to stop, look up, and the moment’s gone. He’s not, he’s connected, he’s switched on, he’s clever.

“Arsene Wenger had brilliant players who travelled with the ball, like Robert Pires and others who travelled with the ball brilliantly and were so clever. He could have played in those teams.

“He’s only played six games. Six games? It’s unbelievable he looks so experienced, and I don’t know why he looks so experienced.

“Maybe it’s those loan moves, being at Huddersfield, going away from home, taking that chance to learn and build your resilience and development.

“Arsenal fans have got a group of young players they can hang their hat on, and build around.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night with a trip to Southampton as they look to continue their recent upturn in form in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip