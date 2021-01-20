Emile Smith Rowe: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe has praised Mikel Arteta for the way he has been helping him to develop at Arsenal in recent months.

The 20-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances in the Gunners first team in recent weeks and he once again produced a fine display in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday night.

Smith Rowe has now scored two goals and made five assists for his team-mates in all competitions this season, and he notched up an excellent assist for Bukayo Saka in the victory over the Magpies at The Emirates.

The Arsenal youth product will be hoping to continue his development in the Gunners team in the coming weeks and months and he has praised Arteta for the way he has been coaching him.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after Monday’s game, Smith Rowe said: “He [Arteta] tells me so much to play free, clear my mind and just be confident.

“If I make a mistake, to carry on and forget about it.

“For me, to have a manager like Mikel, he’s played for the club, he gives me so much confidence.

“I’m really happy to get these opportunities.”

The 20-year-old, who has started five times in the Premier League this season, will be hoping to feature for the Gunners when they take on Southampton away from home in the Premier League next Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip