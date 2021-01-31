Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Arsenal signing Martin Odegaard ‘very talented’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is backing the “very talented” Martin Odegaard to be a hit at Arsenal.

The 22-year-old Norway international has joined the Gunners on a six-month loan deal from Real Madrid as he looks to help fire Arsenal to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Odegaard will be looking to have an impact in the Arsenal team as he aims to impress Mikel Arteta and help the Gunners improve their form in the top flight.

Now, speaking before Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal on Saturday, Solskjaer explained why he reckons that attacking midfielder Odegaard will be a big success at The Emirates.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Solskjaer said: “Martin is a very talented young player and we know from the national team that he can cause any team problems.

“I just hope he’s not finding his form on Saturday.

“Wish him all the best. He’s a good boy, good attitude, right character, so I’m sure they’ve made a good signing there.”

Arsenal, who finished eighth and won the FA Cup last season, will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After that, the Gunners will face Aston Villa way from home next Saturday afternoon as Arteta looks to steer the Gunners up the Premier League table.

