Arsenal deliver official Thomas Partey update ahead of Newcastle clash

Thomas Partey will undergo a late fitness test to determine whether he will be ready to feature in Arsenal’s FA Cup clash with Newcastle United this weekend.

The Ghana international has been sidelined since early December after suffering an injury to his left thigh, but he is now back in full training with the Gunners squad at London Colney.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to make a return to the Arsenal team in the coming days as he bids to hold down a regular spot in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Partey has so far been limited to just six appearances in all competitions for the Gunners since signing for the north London club from Atletico Madrid at the end of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have now confirmed that Partey will continue to be assessed in the lead-up to the Gunners’ third-round clash against the Magpies at The Emirates on Saturday.

A statement on Arsenal’s website read: “Thomas is now back in full training with the squad after recovering from an injury to his left thigh.

“Thomas will continue to work hard to establish match fitness after being out of action for a month. He will be assessed regarding his availability ahead of Saturday’s match.”

The same article stated that fellow summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes is “feeling well” after having previously tested positive for Covid-19.

“Gabriel previously tested positive for Covid-19. He is feeling well and is showing no signs of illness,” read a statement.

“Only on the successful completion of the necessary protocols and medical checks in the coming days will Gabriel be able to return to full training with the squad.”

Arsenal are currently in 11th place in the Premier League table after having won their last three games on the spin in the top flight.

