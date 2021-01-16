Willian makes honest admission to Arsenal fans

Willian has admitted that he has lots of room for improvement after his slow start to life as an Arsenal player.

The Brazilian attacker has struggled to find consistent form for the Gunners since swapping Chelsea FC for The Emirates in the summer transfer window last year.

Despite having been a regular fixture in the first-team at The Emirates, Willian is yet to score in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The 32-year-old has notched up three assists in a total of 16 appearances for the Gunners so far this season and is yet to hit top form for the north London side.

Willian has now conceded that it has not been an easy start for him at Arsenal since his move but he insists he is determined to step his game up in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Willian said: “Well it’s never easy changing club, especially after being somewhere for so long. I was at Chelsea for seven years before coming to Arsenal and then you have a new club, new people, a new philosophy.

“Things are different so I’m still adapting but I feel good, I have been learning a lot – a new footballing philosophy.

“Everyone is great here. I know I can improve a lot, and of course my performances on the pitch can be a lot better.”

Asked to explain his slow start, Willian replied: “To be honest sometimes it can be difficult to explain.

“The first game was great for me, against Fulham, I felt I had a good performance and gave two assists. And then, I don’t know.

“I’m always trying to do my best, sometimes things don’t go the way you want. You have to say it’s a part of football and a part of life. Sometimes you have good moments, other times you have bad moments, you have to learn from that.

“And right now, I know I’m far away from being at my best, but I’m determined to work hard and change this.”

Willian will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action on Monday night with a home clash against Newcastle United.

The north London side will then face Southampton, Manchester United, Wolves and Aston Villa in their next run of Premier League games.

