Mikel Arteta gives latest Arsenal injury update ahead of Man United clash

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney ahead of Arsenal’s clash against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Gunners were 3-1 winners against Southampton at St Mary’s on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette.

However, Smith Rowe and Partey were replaced in the second half with slight injury concerns ahead of the visit of their bitter rivals in their next top-flight fixture.

Kieran Tierney didn’t feature in Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Southampton, with former Saints defender Cedric Soares filling the Scotland international’s void against his former club.

Arsenal have managed to win five of their last six Premier League games to rekindle their top-four challenge under the Spanish head coach over the past month.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Arsenal’s injury concerns ahead of the visit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men at The Emirates on Saturday evening, Arteta said:

“He [Smith Rowe] was injured for the FA Cup game and we knew that probably today he could not play the whole game,” Arteta said.

“He had some muscular discomfort and had to come off again.

“We had five players in the FA Cup that couldn’t play, [Kieran Tierney] was one of them and Thomas you could see not manage 60 minutes. We don’t know [if it was cramp]… but it was a struggle.”

Asked about Smith Rowe in a separate interview with BT Sport, Arteta added: “Well it’s one of the reasons why we had to make changes in the cup because we had five players who were not available to play.

“I want to make that clear. The ones that played today they were to play some part of the game.

“So we expect them to play every game of the season 50 games without preseason at that age I’m sorry but it’s impossible and I’m not going to do that with the young players.”

Arsenal have beaten Southampton, West Brom, Brighton, Chelsea FC and Newcastle United to collect 16 points from their last six Premier League games.

The Gunners have only dropped points in a goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Arsenal have won three of their last four Premier League games against Manchester United, including a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford back in November.

