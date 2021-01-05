Mikel Arteta send message to Alexandre Lacazette about new Arsenal contract

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will discuss a new contract with Alexandre Lacazette at the end of the season.

The Gunners forward has enjoyed a return to form in the Premier League over the past few weeks to help Arsenal end their poor run of form in the English top flight.

Lacazette started his prolific run with a consolation goal in a 4-1 loss to Manchester City at The Emirates in the League Cup last month.

The France international netted in a 3-1 victory over Chelsea FC in the London derby at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

Lacazette was then on the mark with the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Brighton in their final fixture of the calendar year.

The 29-year-old netted twice in Arsenal’s 4-0 rout of West Brom at the weekend to take his tally to seven goals in the Premier League this season.

Lacazette has little over 18 months left to run on his current Arsenal deal and the former Lyon striker will be available on a free transfer in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Arsenal’s emphatic victory over Sam Allardyce’s side in the Premier League, Arteta gave an update on Lacazette’s contract situation.

“We will talk in the summer and make a decision then,” said Arteta. “We have not talked [now] about anything related to his contract.

“I am delighted with the way he has performed because he is scoring, has the form and energy at the moment, so he needs to keep doing that.”

Lacazette moved to Arsenal in a £42.5m deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The France international has scored 57 times in 147 games in all competitions over the past three and a half seasons.

