Kieran Tierney has been a shining light for Arsenal this season, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Scotland international has endured a slow start to his Gunners career after the left-back struggled with injury problems throughout his first season at the north London club.

Tierney scored one goal and made one assist in 15 appearances in the Premier League last term under Unai Emery and his successor Mikel Arteta.

However, the Scottish defender has established himself as a key player in the Spanish coach’s side after his 16th appearance of the 2020-21 campaign at West Brom.

Tierney broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute before the former Celtic man teed up Alexandre Lacazette for his second goal in their 4-0 win.

The 23-year-old has played a key role in Arsenal’s three successive Premier League victories to help Arteta’s side rekindle their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks labelled Tierney a “shining light” in the Arsenal team.

“When I saw Tierney tease West Brom’s Darnell Furlong – not once, but twice – I thought he’d slightly overdone it, but what then took place was finishing of the highest order from the Arsenal full-back,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“For the left-footed Scot to cut inside and let fly so accurately with his weaker foot was very impressive.

“Tierney has been one of the few shining lights in what has been a difficult season for Arsenal so far, but this victory over the Baggies is the Gunners’ third consecutive win.

“I wonder if they have turned the corner.”

Tierney moved to Arsenal in a £25m deal from Scottish Premier League champions Celtic in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The Scotland international arrived at The Emirates with a wealth of title-winning experience after being part of a Celtic team that won four successive SPL titles.

Tierney scored eight times in 170 games during his six seasons as a first-team regular at Celtic.

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup at The Emirates on Saturday.

