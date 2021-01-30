Michael Owen makes Marcus Rashford prediction for Arsenal v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Marcus Rashford to fire Manchester United to a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Gunners have won their last five of their last six Premier League games to inject life into the north London side’s stalling season.

Arsenal have beaten Chelsea FC, Brighton, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Southampton to move to within three points of sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United suffered their first Premier League defeat since November on Wednesday night following a 2-1 loss to 20th-placed Sheffield United.

The 20-time English champions missed out on the chance to move ahead of Manchester City after Oliver Burke scored a 74th-minute winner at Old Trafford.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a second-half winner from the penalty spot when Arsenal were 1-0 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford back in November.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Rashford to get on the score-sheet to help Manchester United to edge to a 2-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier League at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

“This is a fixture that always fills the column inches and that’ll be no different ahead of this weekend’s clash,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Arsenal have turned the corner after being so poor before the turn of the year and United could do no wrong until their huge slip up at home to Sheffield United.

“That said, it is away from Old Trafford where I have been most impressed with Manchester United. If they can employ similar tactics as they did home and away against Liverpool, I think they could nick this on the break.

“Marcus Rashford is so hard to pick up when United are on the counter-attack, and if he’s in the same form as he was in the FA Cup against Liverpool, I can see him getting on the score-sheet.”

Arsenal are undefeated in their last four Premier League games against Manchester United, securing three victories and one draw.

Manchester United are looking to avoid three successive Premier League defeats at Arsenal for the first time in 30 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lost an away game in the Premier League in their last 17 outings.

Manchester United have won 13 of their last 17 away fixtures.

