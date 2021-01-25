Mikel Arteta delivers Arsenal update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is unsure whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be available for Arsenal’s trip to Southampton in the Premier League in midweek.

The Gunners captain was left out of the squad for Saturday’s FA Cup clash against the Saints on the south coast as the Gunners lost 1-0 to the home side at St Mary’s.

Aubameyang missed the game due to a “personal matter” and it is not clear whether the Gabon international will be available for the clash against the Saints on Tuesday night in the Premier League.

Speaking before Saturday’s game, Arteta said: “He [Aubameyang] had a personal matter in the last few hours and we had to send him back.”

The Arsenal manager was then naturally quizzed about Aubameyang’s situation after the 1-0 loss to the Saints in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Asked if Aubameyang is likely to be available for the clash against Southampton on Tuesday, Arteta replied: “I don’t know. He needs to address that issue, we’ll see how it evolves.

“We’re here and we have to support him and he needs to take the time that is needed because that is a priority at the moment.”

Arsenal head into the game looking to continue their good recent form in the Premier League.

The Gunners have won four of their last five games in the top flight as they aim to haul themselves back into contention for European qualification.

