Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Mikel Arteta has told Ainsley Maitland-Niles to keep working hard as he bids to earn a spot in the Arsenal first-team this season.

The 23-year-old has found his first-team opportunities at The Emirates to be limited this term and he has only started five games in the Premier League so far this season.

Maitland-Niles has failed to score for Arsenal so far this season and has only notched up one assist in the Europa League so far for the Gunners.

The midfielder started Arsenal’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace last week but was unable to help the Gunners break the deadlock before being substituted in the 65th minute.

Arteta has now delivered an update on Maitland-Niles’ situation at The Emirates, insisting that the midfielder will be given his chance to impress if he keeps working hard behind the scenes.

Speaking at a news conference after Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday night, Arteta said of Maitland-Niles: “He needs to compete for his place like everybody else.

“There have been a lot of players who have been left out of the squad and they have less minutes. Ainsley has played some minutes in the league, he’s played a lot of minutes in the Europa League.

“He’s played in the Emirates FA Cup, he’s played semi-finals and finals for us so it’s about him, his performances and how much he wants to be in the team.”

Maitland-Niles will be hoping to be involved when Arsenal return to FA Cup action on Saturday with a trip to Southampton in the fourth round.

They will then take on the Saints once again in the Premier League next Tuesday night.

