Mikel Arteta is backing Thomas Partey to have a big impact in the Arsenal team in the second half of the season.

The Ghana international has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

However, he has found his first-team opportunities to be limited so far after picking up some niggling injuries during his time at the club.

Partey is now close to being fully fit again as he bids to hold down a regular spot in the first team and help Arsenal mount a bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Arteta has been delighted by what he has seen from the 27-year-old midfielder in training and he is hoping that Partey can have a big influence on Arsenal’s fortunes in the coming months.

Speaking in an interview before the clash with Crystal Palace on Thursday night, Arteta said: “Absolutely [Partey can change Arsenal’s dynamic] and because obviously we are able to watch him in training.

“And who he is as well. I think he’s got a different presence. I think he brings something different to the team.

“It’s not just about his talent it’s not, about his physicality, it’s who he is as a person. He makes players better around him and that’s a big quality.

“It’s incredible that we are in January, we signed him in the summer and we only played him twice. So, we haven’t really seen the impact that we believe he could have on the team.

“Obviously, we have missed him. On the other hand we’ve seen players stepping in as well. When that happens they give us some really positive news as well.

“But I think it’s going to be a big bonus if we can keep him fit.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Monday night when they host Newcastle United in the top flight at The Emirates.

The north London side have not won the Premier League title since 2004.

