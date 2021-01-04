Ian Wright sends message to Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette

Ian Wright took to social media to praise Alexandre Lacazette after the Arsenal striker scored twice in their 4-0 win at West Brom on Saturday night.

The French forward netted twice in four second-half minutes to add to goals from Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka at The Hawthorns as Mikel Arteta’s men made it three wins in a row in the Premier League.

Lacazette, like many of his Arsenal team-mates, had been struggling to find his form during a difficult start to the new Premier League season.

However, the 29-year-old produced a fine display on Saturday and he has now scored five goals in his last four games in all competitions for the Gunners.

Former Arsenal striker Wright was delighted to see Lacazette back on form and posted a message to the forward on his Instagram story.

Wright tagged Lacazette and wrote on Instagram: “I know how hard you have worked to find your form and keep your confidence up. Brilliante performance mon ami.”

The win lifted Arsenal into 11th place in the Premier League table and left them six points adrift of the top four.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Thursday 14 January.

