‘Very exciting talent’: Gary Lineker raves about Arsenal star during 4-0 win at West Brom

Gary Lineker took to social media to lavish praise on Bukayo Saka after he helped to inspire Arsenal to a dominant 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Saka was amongst the goals as Arsenal made it three wins in a row in the Premier League to climb up into 11th place in the table.

The Gunners produced a fine display at The Hawthorns as they continued their recent mini-resurgence under Mikel Arteta.

Kieran Tierney set the visitors on their way with a fine solo goal in the 23rd minute, before Saka tapped home a second in the 28th minute after a brilliant team move.

Alexandre Lacazette then fired home twice in four second-half minutes to put the game to bed and earn Arsenal all three points.

Saka has been in superb form for Arsenal this season and the 19-year-old has now scored two goals and made one assist in his last three games for the Gunners.

And England legend Lineker has clearly been impressed by what he’s seen from the teenager, as he tweeted during Saturday night’s game: “Young @BukayoSaka87 seems to be able to play anywhere…and whatever position he’s asked to play, he does so brilliantly. Very exciting talent.”

Earlier in the game, Lineker had said: “Another beautiful goal from

@Arsenal. 2 youngsters, Saka and Smith-Rowe playing some devastating football.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Thursday 14 January when they host Crystal Palace at The Emirates.

